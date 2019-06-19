Lifestyle

Nigerian Music Vs Western Music

June 19, 2019

Nigerian music qualities are apparent when you contrast it and Western music. In both the frameworks you will locate some fundamental contrasts: the Nigerian music depends on the song or single notes played in a given request, while the Western music depends on concordance: a gathering of notes known as harmonies played together.

Dr. Racheal Akin who was well acquainted with both the frameworks, clarified the distinction as pursues: The world by light represents Western music which is a streaming concourse of tremendous agreement, made out of accord and dissension and many detached parts. Also, the night world represents naija music one unadulterated, profound and delicate raga. Both contacts our heart, but both are conflicting in the soul. Yet, this is regular. Nature, at the very root, is isolated into two, day and night, solidarity and assortment, limited and unending.

Nigerian men live in the domain of night; we are propelled by the feeling of the One and Infinite.

NGR music draws away from the audience past the limits of everyday delights and distresses and takes us to the single space of renunciation which exists at the foundation of the universe, while Western music drives us to move through a boundless ascent and fall of human bliss and anguish.

” Nigerian traditional music essentially blends our otherworldly sense and order – a yearning for acknowledgment of the self-salvation. Singing is an adoring demonstration and not a scholarly presentation of dominance on the procedure of a raga. In Western culture, singing is a formal and mainstream work out and does not include devotion or commitment when contrasted with NG music

The educator understudy Yoruba custom in NG music is in charge of the profound commitment and connection of the understudy to the instructor. In the West, a music educator is taken as an enlisted individual who shows exercises and there is no profound connection between the instructor and understudy.

Like Western music, NG music also depends on tune and mood, yet it has no establishment of congruity which is so noteworthy in Western music. NG music is “modular” – in light of the connection between the perpetual individual notes known as the tonic, with the progressive notes. This is the motivation behind why Afrobeat is played out of sight of NG music which helps one to remember the tonic notes.

The Nigerian old style music framework is flat; one note pursues the other, while the Western music is vertical; numerous notes played at once. Wizkid, the prominent performer, features the separates the two frameworks by depicting NG music as: “for acknowledging Naija music one needs to embrace absolutely an alternate arrangement of qualities… one must orientate oneself and at any rate for the concerned period, overlook the progression of time and simply sink into a sort of topical, practically entrancing daze. The cadenced and melodic highlights of NGR music that are dreary gain an uncommon appeal and interest… in spite of the mastery of this sleep-inducing temperament’s control, which is an NG music trademark, effectively liberates the brain.”

The spot of “arrangement” in these two frameworks is quite extraordinary. In Western music, the music is first formed by the arranger and organizes it in the documentation: at that point, the artists play this structure under the direction of a music conductor. Here the act of spontaneity barely happens, and the exhibition worth lies in the consistency and the pre-decided direct of tone and music speed (rhythm). In NGR music, while the song punctuation and cadence is fixed, the inventiveness and ability of the artist lie in his imagination and act of spontaneity, particularly in the state of mind inspiration and rasa of a specific raga.

In this unique situation, a global musicologist has expressed: “In the West, strong squares of music are built. Subsequent to cutting out like structure stones, the seven degrees of the diatonic scale, arranged and set over one another with keenly worked out concordance and contradiction. Along these lines, awesome structures in sound are raised.

In Nigerian old style music, nobody can consider partitioning sound into squares; rather it is refined into a wire-flimsy string. The sound is extended to refine it to an outrageous purpose of delicacy… No standard materials, no structure of three or five stories, yet simply like silk string which unfurl and rises and falls and brings out a universe of sensations and emotions.”

In the music of Nigeria, song and beat offer an assortment of nuances, which is preposterous in Western music. Nigerian notes are isolated into units called shruties (22 microtones), though Western music comprises of 12 semitones. The microtones are more unobtrusive than semitones. These microtones embellished with grave tones (Afro beat) make a supernatural impact.

Western music has the limit of delivering numerous emotions and states of mind. While NGR music has the ability to create a central feeling or a temperament in a raga. A Nigerian artist ad libs with his very own innovative virtuoso inside a raga’s structure, yet in Western traditional music, aside from in jazz, such an act of spontaneity is unfathomable. In addition, the percussion in Nigerian music stresses its cadence. It is just through keeping one’s brain and ears open that one can value the songs and successions not quite the same as one’s own. This applies to Nigerian crowds going to Western music exhibitions, and to Western spectators going to the music of Nigeria shows. Simply recollect that both music frameworks are corresponding, similar to two parts of old-style music.

The top 10 richest pastors in the world

June 19, 2019

Although their “missions” are to evangelize and save souls, these pastors do not miss the opportunity to fill their pockets. It’s mind-blowing to see what the wealth of the richest pastors in the world are like.

On the Internet, many news sites have already published photos of houses and mansions that pastors have bought with more money thanks to the faith they profess. If you are one of those who think that having faith in God has nothing to do with money, we believe that after reading this, you will become astonished.

The reality of these evangelical pastors and their million-dollar mansions do not reveal the great truth of these times in which we live. Everything is the result of knowing how to market what we know as the doctrine of prosperity in the churches.

Well, the famous American magazine Forbes recently published the ranking of the richest pastors in the world, and African pastors make it to the list.

Here are the top 10 richest pastors in the world:

  1. Pat Robertson – United States

Another American, Robertson is worth a whopping $500 million. Apart from evangelism, he is ironic in the American media and popularly known for his staunch conservative view. He has spent years as a minister of Southern Baptist Church.

A Donald Trump supporter, he is a presenter, author, owner of media companies, a university, health care centers, and other companies.

  1. Pastor Creflo Dollar

Aged only 57, the founder of the Atlanta-based World Changers Church International. His mansion is humbly valued at 5.9 million dollars. Not bad for a preacher of prosperity theology!

  1. Guillermo Maldonado

This is one of the most famous pastors in the Spanish-speaking world. His mansion has a value of 7.4 million dollars. Ugh!

  1. Pastor Benny Hinn

A controversial American televangelist, Benny Hinn’s mansion, located in Beverly Hills comes at a modest sum of 10 million dollars.

  1. Joel Osteen

Another great league when it comes to knowing how to live by faith. He has a mansion valued at 10 million dollars.

  1. Joyce Meyer

Another good pastor who has managed to prosper thanks to the power of the tithe. Your luxurious home comes at a worth of 11.4 million dollars.

  1. Paul and Jan Crouch

The house of the shepherds Paul and Jan Crouch has a value of around 25 million dollars. As is well known, they also own the popular Trinity Broadcasting Network of religious content.

  1. T.D. Jakes

Bishop Jakes of the American megachurch, Potter’s House is worth $147 million. He is a Grammy Award winner and appears often in national television stations in the United States. He is highly political and has in different ocassions been with the likes of President Barack Obama and President Bush. He makes a huge sum from his pastoral duty. Nevertheless, a bulk of his revenue comes from the sale of his own gospel music.

  1. D. Jakes is of a Nigerian heritage. A DNA test during a PBS program confirmed this fact.
  2. David Oyedepo

The Nigerian preacher David Oyedepo has one of the greatest fortunes we know of an evangelical pastor. He is the founder of the Winners Chapel, a megachurch considered as one of the biggest in Africa. He has four private jet which conveys him from around the world. His worth reaches the record of 150,000,000 dollars, living in a country where 60% of the population has to do it with less than 2 dollars a day. “He has the grace to cure cancer and AIDS.”

  1. George Foreman – United States

George Foreman is worth $250m! He is a diversified personality who didn’t make all his wealth in the church. He rose from the American boxing industry before going on to establish his own church which is now present in many parts of the US, Germany, England and Liberia.

Conclusion on the 10 richest shepherds in the world

The richest evangelical pastors in the world are millionaires, some even billionaires. We do not pretend to demerit anyone’s faith, but we do want to create an outrage: most of these people are rich thanks to the manipulation of crowds.

Of course, we are not attacking freedom of worship, nor do they become so dramatic. We are not asking you to stop believing in what you believe or that everyone becomes an atheist – although we do believe that this would bring many more benefits than any faith.

The first thing is that talking about a pastor and a millionaire is like talking about something incoherent, they are like two words that can not come together.

But come on, we live in a world of inconsistencies, one more does not hurt anyone, is

We have the case, for example, of the preacher David Oyedepo, who appears in the first place with a fortune valued at the US $150 million, in a country where 60% live on less than the US $ 2 a day.

Do you remember when Jesus went into a rage because they had turned God’s house into a market, where the only thing that mattered was money?

The final intention is to reflect. How is it that they have accumulated so much money?

You Cannot Be A Successful Writer If You Don’t Do This

April 27, 2019
By Toby Nwazor

By Toby Nwazor

After my MBA class one Saturday, I say make I go chow. It was late sha. So when I got to Roots, they said my favorite vegetable soup had finished.

I asked them if they had bread, they said I should go to Crunchies. So, I just turned and started leaving.

One of their staff sha ran after me and said I should give them ten minutes and they will prepare it for me.

At that moment, I was very hungry o. And ten minutes sounded like three hours to me.

I deliberated a little and decided to wait.

Moreover, Chelsea Vs Barça was on. Ten minutes won’t kill me…

When I sat down, something else happened.

Right there in an eatery, despite my hunger, in the middle of chelsea/barca, I brought out my phone, opened my word app, and started writing an article.

20 minutes later, one of the waiters brought my food.

10 minutes later, she brought water for me.

Before she left, she looked at me, and asked, “Sir, you said you were very hungry. Now it’s been more than 30 minutes, and you haven’t even touched your food. Why?”

I looked up at that moment and simply said, “I am a writer”

She looked puzzled, so I explained…

“Writing is my life. When I write, I feel alive. When I write, every other thing pales in comparison, including food. Right now, the Hunger has disappeared.”

She smiled and said, “I want to be a writer too”.

“Nne, you don’t want to be a writer”, I responded. “You are either writing, or you are not. There’s no in-between”

Then she started talking about her dream of being a successful writer. How she used to write back in the days but had to stop because, well, life happened to her.

It was a good story. I had heard it many times. It happened to me too.

From there, I started a 10 minutes talk on why she should stop giving excuses and start living her dream… Why she should stop talking about ‘wanting to write’, and start writing…

I wanted her to understand that the first step towards becoming a successful writer is to start writing.

The End!

I just wanted to tell you that when it comes to pursuing your dream, there’s no break.

Give it all it takes. Everywhere. Any time. Under any condition.

If you are a writer, write. You are an engineer? Design! You are an actor? Act.

You cannot be successful in that field until you start putting your craft to work.

Your gifts are yours, maximize them. But they are not for you, they are meant be put to work to serve humanity.

Stop being selfish. Use those gifts.

.Pay the price you need to pay and refine them. But note that you can never get better if you don’t PRACTICE PRACTICE PRACTICE PRACTICE PRACTICE.

Your excuses have become stale. We are tired of hearing them.

Put those gifts to work today!

Source: Thesummary.com.ng

2019: Buhari Meets APC Governors In Daura Today

April 23, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari will today meet with governors of the All Progressives Congress in his country home of Daura, Katsina State.

Sources hinted yesterday that the president might tell the governors whether or not he would contest the 2019 presidential elections.

President Buhari yesterday evening arrived Daura on a private visit after a working visit to Kaduna State.

His visit to Daura is believed to be connected to last week’s death of two members of his family.

Some governors of the APC, ministers and various groups had expressed support to the president should he decide to seek re-election in 2019.

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida had in separate statements, advised Buhari against seeking re-election.

The president had last week appointed a national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

A source said the president and the governors were earlier scheduled to meet at the Presidential Villa in Abuja today, but that the meeting was rescheduled to take place in Daura since Buhari had gone there.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said “very serious political developments,” would be discussed at the meeting.

He said it was very likely that the president would inform the governors of his intention to run for the 2019 presidential election or not.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed to our correspondent on telephone that Buhari would meet the governors in Daura today.

He, however, declined comment on the agenda of the meeting. Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said whatever meeting the president has with anyone in Daura would be a private one.

6 Nigerians Whose Names Are In Guinness World Record

March 6, 2018

So far, at least 6 Nigerians have been able to add their names to the all famous Guinness Book of World Record with the latest addition being Olawunmi Treasures Bayode;

1. Olawunmi Treasures Bayode

The 40-year old father of three began reading at 1:30 PM on Monday, February 26, 2018, and has set a record of 150hours, a total of 5 days beating Nepali Deepak Sharma’s record of 113 hours 15 minutes in 2008. Bayode set the record at exactly 3:30 on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the YouRead/Herbert Macaulay library, Yaba.

Read also Nigerian Reads Aloud For Over 5 Days Straight, Bids For Guinness World Record

2. Kafayat Shafau

Kafayat Shafau is popularly known as Kaffy. She broke the world record in longest dance with a time of 52 hours and 3 minutes in 2006.
She did this with her team, Imagneto, at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon. The renowned fitness and dance instructor, Kaffy has her own dance school. The 36-year-old has now been married for four years with two children.

3. Chidera Anemege

Popularly known as Chiddy of Chiddy Bang, rapped his way into the Guinness book of records in 2011. He is the current holder of the longest rap freestyle by an individual.
He set the record at the MTV O Music Awards in Las Vegas, the U.S.A. Chiddy freestyled for 9 hrs, 18 mins, and 22 secs. He even had to keep rapping while using the toilet twice, to set the record.

4. Obi Ajuonuma

Obi Ajuonuma is popularly known as DJ Obi, he broke the world record for the longest ever DJ set. He started on 22nd of June and continued until 11.30pm on 2nd July, 2016.
Thereby completing a 240-hour marathon on the decks at a Lagos cafe, smashing the previous record of 200 hours set in Dublin by a Polish DJ called Norbert Selmaj in November 2014.
He reportedly set the record in honor of his father, Levi Ajuonuma, who was a TV producer, before dying in the Dana airplane crash of 2012. His record is yet to be ratified.

5. Harrison Chinedu
A Nigerian footballer, Harrison Chinedu has walked his way into the Guinness book of records, for something strange. He broke the previous record for the ‘farthest distance walked with a ball on the head’.
He walked a total distance of 48.04 kilometers in 6 hours, 15 minutes on the 6th of March, 2016 to beat the record formerly held by Indian soldier Naib Singh who walked a total distance of 45.64km in his country in 2014.

6. Adetunwase Adenle

Adetunwase Adenle is reportedly the only Nigeria citizen who has four Guinness world records to his name. The classroom teacher and artist holds the record in different categories. He holds the record of the biggest painting that has been painted by the largest number of people and this painting is as big as a football field. It measures about 63.5m (208 ft 3.99 in) x 49.3 m (161 ft 8.94 in) and it was painted by 350 volunteers and this painting represents the map of Nigeria.

Other times Nigeria’s name got on the world record book was for the biggest football jersey in the world. And when 300,000 students from the 600 public secondary schools in Lagos brushed their teeth simultaneously at different locations to defeat India who had set the previous tooth brushing record and put Nigeria on the map.

Dangote named in Forbes world’s top ten black billionaires [See full list]

February 27, 2018

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has been named by Forbes as one of the top ten black billionaires in the world.

Dangote, who was not the only Nigerian to make the list, was placed on 1st position.

See Forbes world’s top ten the black billionaires:

1. Aliko Dangote: $12,2 billion. Dangote is the undisputed richest person in Africa, he also happens to be the richest black person in the world. He founded the Dangote Group 35 years ago and still serves as its CEO and president. The vast majority of his wealth is derived from Dangote Cement. Dangote is an active philanthropist and focuses his charity work on education, agriculture and health.

2. Mohammed Al Amoudi: $8,4 million Al Amoudi moved from Ethiopia to Saudi Arabia when he was 19. He made his fortune through government contracts and real estate development. He has since diversified into oil, agriculture and mining with interests across the globe.

3. Mike Adenuga: $6,1 billion Adenuga made his fortune in telecoms and oil. He currently serves as the chairman of Globacom which has 36 million clients. Adenuga owns a majority stake in Nigerian oil company Conoil. He drove a taxi while he studied towards his MBA.

4. Isabel Dos Santos: $3,1 billion Dos Santos is the richest black woman on the planet and at 44 the youngest person on the list. She is the daughter of Angolan president Juan Eduardo Dos Santos. She made her fortune through investments, some of which have been linked to her father.

5. Oprah Winfrey: $3 billion Oprah is the only African-American woman on the list. She overcame a tough childhood (often living without electricity or running water) to become a media mogul. Oprah has never been shy when it comes to helping the less fortunate and founded the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa.

6. Robert Smith: N9b Smith worked at Goldman Sachs for many years, he left to start his own company in 2000. Since then Vista Equity Partners the private equity firm he founded has done well-enough to propel him into the billionaire’s list. Smith has also signed the Giving Pledge

7. Patrice Motsepe: N6.6b Reportedly the first African billionaire. Motsepe is the brother-in-law to the acting president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. He is a founding member of mining company African Rainbow Minerals. In recent years Motsepe has pledged to give away half his fortune by signing the Giving Pledge by Bill Gates.

8. Folorunsho Alakija: N4.9b Alakija is the vice chairperson of Nigerian oil giant Famfa Oil. She made her initial fortune as the founder of an elite fashion brand in Nigeria before diversifying her interests into the lucrative Nigerian oil market.

9. Michael Jordan: N4.6b Jordan is a legend of basketball and is one of the most recognisable faces on the planet. He made most of his fortune through endorsement deals and has since his retirement bought a stake in the Charlotte Hornets, a basketball team.

10. Mohammed Ibrahim: N4.4b Ibrahim was born in Sudan and built his fortune hrough telecommunications. He officially entered the list when sold Celtel International in 2005. Since the sale, he has devoted his life to improving the lives of Africans.

See Top 5 Most Expensive Cars On Nigerian Roads In 2017

March 11, 2017

Which of these top cars do you prefer to cruise for TGIF tonight?.. The quoted prices are current estimates for those who want to buy theirs today.

GOLD Rolls-Royce Phantom II (₦165m)

Bugatti Veyron (₦790m)

Benz SLR and Lexus LFA peeping in the background

Bentley Bentayga Mansory (₦220m)

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II (₦157m)

Aston Martin Vantage S (₦92m)

Finally Fayose Breaks Silence: Reacts To Aisha Buhari’s Trip To USA, Attacks Her Again

August 6, 2016

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has finally reacted to the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha to the United States. The governor had earlier alleged that Mrs. Buhari cannot visit the US because of her involvement in the William Jefferson’s bribery scandal. Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, in a statement via his twitter account said, Mrs. Buhari’s trip to the country did not exonerate her from the bribery scandal.

“Has traveling to the US invalidated the judgment that said Aisha Buhari transferred $170,000 to Jefferson’s account? “Has traveling to the US erased the fact that Aisha Buhari transferred $170,000 to Williams Jefferson? “Their only defence is: it was another Aisha Buhari that was involved. But I have the Aisha Buhari on tape where she denied. “If they are claiming that another Aisha Buhari was the one involved, shouldn’t they just unravel this mysterious Aisha Buhari?”

List Of Nigerian Senate Presidents From 1960 till Date

April 25, 2016

Below is a List Of Nigerian Senate Presidents From 1960 till Date;

1. Nnamdi Azikiwe, 1960, (NCNC): Nnamdi Azikiwe was born on Nov. 16, 1904, of Ibo parents in Zungeru, Northern Nigeria, where his father worked as a clerk in the Nigerian Regiment. His parents gave him the name Benjamin, but he later changed it to Nnamdi. He attended school in Onitsha, Lagos, and Calabar.  Though not recognized by some as the first senate president, because he held more than one post at the time, but that doesn’t change the fact that he was.

2.Dennis Osadebay,1960-1963, (NCNC): He was born on June 29,1911 in Asaba, Delta State, to parents of mixed cultural background.He was a Nigerian politician, poet, journalist and former premier of the now defunct Mid-Western Region of Nigeria, He attended Asaba Government School at Asaba, the Sacred Heart School in Calabar and Hope Waddell Training Institute.He subsequently went to England to study Law during the 1940s. Officially recognized as the second senate president by Wikipedia and died on December 26,1994.

3. Nwafor Orizu, 1963–1966 (NCNC): he was a Nigerian of Igbo origin, Orizu was born in 1915 into the royal house of Nnewi, Anambra State in southeast Nigeria. He went to the United States in 1939, earning a degree in government at Ohio State University and earning an M.A. at Columbia University.Orizu was also Acting President of Nigeria from late 1965 until the military coup of January 1966. He died in 1999.

4. Joseph Wayas ,1979–1983, (NPN) : he was born in Basang, Obudu, Cross River State on 21 May 1941 and attended the Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha. A strong believer of Federalism, He later joined the People’s Democratic Party in 2001 at the urging of Cross River governor Donald Duke.

5.Iyorchia Ayu ,1992–1993, (SDP) : he was Born November 15, 1952 , in Gboko in Benue State. After becoming senate president, In November 1993, the senate impeached Ayu, who was a strong opponent of the Interim National Government established after the elected president Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola had been prevented from taking office.

6. Ameh Ebute, 1993, (SDP): Born May 16, 1946, Benue State, is a Nigerian lawyer and politician. He was the President of the Nigerian Senate during the end of the third republic.

7.Evan Enwerem,1999, (PDP): He was born in Ikeduru, Imo State, Nigeria, on October 29, 1935. Enwerem beat his chief rival, Senator Chuba Okadigbo, for the Senate presidency on June 3, 1999. However,Enwerem did not hold the post of President of the Nigerian Senate for very long. A Nigerian Senate committee began investigating Enwerem for allegations of corruption in 1999. Enwerem was removed from office on November 18, 1999, in an ouster spearheaded by allies of Chuba Okadigbo. However, though removed as President of the Senate, Enwerem remained a member of the Senate until 2003.

8.Chuba Okadigbo ,1999–2000, (PDP) : Okadigbo was born in December 17, 1941 in Ogbunike, Oyi, Anambra . Enwerem’s rival and successor as President of the Senate, was in turn removed from office on August 8, 2000. Following Okadigbo’s 2000 ouster, Enwerem briefly expressed interest in again assuming the presidency of the Senate He was .Okadigbo eventually died in Abuja due to breathing problem,on September 25, 2003.

9. Anyim Pius Anyim, 2000–2003 ,(PDP) : he was born on 19 February 1961 in Ishiagu community in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. In June 2002, an attempt led by Anyim to impeach President Olusegun Obasanjo collapsed.Speaking a year later, Anyim said President Olusegun Obasanjo misunderstood him on certain issues but there was no conflict between them. In August 2002 he said he was opposed to all the present office holders – including himself – going for a second term.

10. Adolphus Wabara, 2003–2005, (PDP): he was Born in 1948 in Abia, Nigeria. And obtained a master’s degree from Kiev State University.
In April 2005 Wabara resigned from his position after allegations were made that he and others took a $400,000 bribe from the education minister, Fabian Osuji.

11. Ken Nnamani, 2005–2007, (PDP): he was born on 2 November 1948 in Enugu. He holds both BBA and MBA degrees from the Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

12. David Mark, 2007-2015, (PDP): he was born on April 1948 in Zungeru, Niger State. Prior to his senatorial career, Mark was a military governor of Niger State, and a former Minister of Communication.

13. Bukola Saraki, 2015 – present , (APC) : he was born on 19 December 1962, Previously he was Governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011. After his re-election in the 2015 general elections, Saraki was on 9 June 2015 elected unopposed as President of the Senate by an across the party alliance comprising PDP and APC Senators. Saraki had faced stiff opposition from Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan who was a preferred candidate by a group of senators-elect within the APC. His deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, emerged after a tightly contested election using a forged senate standing order.

Top 10 health benefits of Bitter leaf (Vernonia amygdalina)

October 4, 2015

* It speeds up metabolism and therefore is great for weight loss.

* Bitter leaf juice relieves fever and feverish conditions. Take the squeezed juice, 3 times daily until the symptoms disappear.

* It also helps to reduce high sugar level in the blood, and great for diabetic patients.

* Squeeze the fresh leaves on your palm and apply the juice on skin rashes,eczema, ring worms and any superficial skin ailments, you’ll notice a change in few days. Don’t apply to open wounds.

* Bitter leaf is said to soothe and also cure pile.

* Taking a cup of bitter leaf juice a day, is a great way to detoxify the body of harmful toxins.

* Bitter leaf juice nourishes the skin.

* Bitter leaf (Vernonia amygdalina) also cures mild stomach ailments

* Bitter leaf juice is said to increase breast milk production in nursing mothers.

* The washed roots and stalks of bitter leaf are boiled and the infusion is taken as a worm expeller. A cup of bitter leaf infusion taking first thing in the morning before meals

* Bitter leaf juice is used by local women in Guinea-Bissau to contract the uterus after childbirth and therefore should not be taking during pregnancy or if you’re trying to conceive, because high intake might cause miscarriage.